Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 85,762 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.89% of Conn’s worth $5,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Conn’s by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,812,000 after buying an additional 107,868 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Conn’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,139,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 16.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,141,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,098,000 after purchasing an additional 158,533 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Conn’s by 37.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 211,236 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Conn’s by 36.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 593,228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after purchasing an additional 157,632 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $562.06 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.41.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Conn’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company had revenue of $405.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

CONN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $151,103.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market, and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.

