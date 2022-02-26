CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 821,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 2.38% of CONSOL Energy worth $21,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 67.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 2,451.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 135,614.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CEIX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $36.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02 and a beta of 2.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CEIX. TheStreet raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

About CONSOL Energy (Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.