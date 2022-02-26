Content Neutrality Network (CNN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,285.00

Content Neutrality Network (CURRENCY:CNN) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 26th. During the last seven days, Content Neutrality Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Content Neutrality Network has a market capitalization of $193,346.76 and $1,285.00 worth of Content Neutrality Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Content Neutrality Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Content Neutrality Network Profile

Content Neutrality Network (CRYPTO:CNN) is a coin. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. Content Neutrality Network’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,035,223,816 coins. Content Neutrality Network’s official Twitter account is @CNN_Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Neutrality Network is cnntoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Content Neutrality Network is an Ethereum-based content ecosystem. CNN is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. It is used to pay for content, as the incentive program reward, and as the revenue share paid to content creators. “

