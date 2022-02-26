ContentBox (BOX) Price Reaches $0.0003

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $482,130.02 and approximately $1,181.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ContentBox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00010145 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.20 or 0.00234586 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000442 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000155 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

ContentBox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ContentBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ContentBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.