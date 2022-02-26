Contrasting Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE – Get Rating) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.3% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 64.8% of Blue Ridge Real Estate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Ridge Real Estate $14.56 million 1.61 -$1.58 million $2.23 4.37 Rafael $3.97 million 16.69 -$24.54 million ($7.89) -0.41

Blue Ridge Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Rafael. Rafael is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Ridge Real Estate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Ridge Real Estate and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Ridge Real Estate 36.87% 28.41% 24.42% Rafael -3,864.53% -50.36% -45.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Blue Ridge Real Estate and Rafael, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Ridge Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Blue Ridge Real Estate has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.94, indicating that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Blue Ridge Real Estate beats Rafael on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Ridge Real Estate

Blue Ridge Real Estate Co. engages in real estate development and land sales. It operates through the following segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment consists of amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake and Boulder Lake Club, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and the Stretch fishing club. The Real Estate Management/Rental Operations segment consists of investment properties leased to others located in Eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Minnesota, Louisiana and Texas, recreational club activities and services to the trusts that operate resort residential communities, and rental of communication towers and signboards. The Land Resource Management segment consists of land sales, land purchases, timbering operations, the Jack Frost National Golf Course, and a real estate development division. The company was founded in 1820 and is headquartered in Blakeslee, PA.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

