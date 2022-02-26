Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTSDF. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. decreased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTSDF opened at $7.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.57. Converge Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $10.66.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. engages in combining accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to customers. The company was founded on November 29, 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

