Convex Finance (CVX) Price Tops $18.87 on Major Exchanges

Convex Finance (CURRENCY:CVX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 26th. Convex Finance has a market capitalization of $979.00 million and approximately $10.06 million worth of Convex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Convex Finance coin can now be purchased for $18.87 or 0.00048862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Convex Finance has traded down 24.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.72 or 0.00045886 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,709.20 or 0.07014424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,525.00 or 0.99745406 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00044857 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Convex Finance Coin Profile

Convex Finance’s total supply is 85,018,852 coins and its circulating supply is 51,875,088 coins. Convex Finance’s official Twitter account is @convexfinance

Convex Finance Coin Trading

