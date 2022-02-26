Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Copart by 117.8% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,308,000 after acquiring an additional 67,488 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart in the third quarter worth about $216,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Copart by 29.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 79,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,764,000 after purchasing an additional 18,223 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Copart by 27.2% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Copart by 16.2% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CPRT stock opened at $124.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average of $141.94. The company has a current ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.92 and a twelve month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.99 million. Copart had a return on equity of 28.18% and a net margin of 34.51%. Copart’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

