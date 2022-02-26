Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 300,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,534 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.13% of Copart worth $41,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Copart by 1,376.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Copart during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Copart alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

CPRT opened at $124.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.94. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.12. Copart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.92 and a 1 year high of $161.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Copart (Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.