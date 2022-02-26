Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX – Get Rating) by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,928 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.24% of Cortexyme worth $6,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 916,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,566,000 after acquiring an additional 59,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cortexyme by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 205,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after acquiring an additional 35,579 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTX opened at $4.39 on Friday. Cortexyme, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $121.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.81. The company has a market cap of $131.17 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.73.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Cortexyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cortexyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cortexyme has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.04.

Cortexyme, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics. Its pipeline comprises COR388, COR588, COR788, COR822, and Coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor. The company was founded by Casey Crawford Lynch, Stephen Dominy, and Kristen Gafric on June 20, 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

