Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.28

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.28 and traded as low as $3.79. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 4,290 shares traded.

Separately, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $814.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day moving average is $4.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Corus Entertainment had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $369.28 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1941 per share. This is a boost from Corus Entertainment’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.23%.

Corus Entertainment, Inc is a media and entertainment holding company, which engages in the provision of radio broadcasting, specialty television, digital audio services, and cable advertising services. It operates through the following segments: Television and Radio. The Television segment comprises of specialty television networks, pay television services, conventional television stations, and the Corus content business.

