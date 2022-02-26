Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $330.00 to $160.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Coupa Software traded as low as $98.96 and last traded at $102.76, with a volume of 4853 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on COUP. Barclays decreased their price target on Coupa Software from $186.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $310.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.10.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $418,817.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $140,213.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,473 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 336.8% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 49.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 64.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.70.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $185.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.88 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Company Profile (NASDAQ:COUP)

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

