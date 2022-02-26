Covalent (CQT) Price Down 7.5% This Week

Covalent (CURRENCY:CQT) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Covalent has a total market cap of $90.26 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Covalent has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000908 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045981 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,759.49 or 0.07071147 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,934.53 or 0.99769120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00048752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Covalent Profile

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

Covalent Coin Trading

