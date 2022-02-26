Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.60.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CVET shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Covetrus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet cut Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,486,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,231,000 after acquiring an additional 591,380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 1.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,319,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,633,000 after acquiring an additional 145,888 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Covetrus by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,794,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,741,000 after acquiring an additional 265,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Covetrus by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,793,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,764,000 after purchasing an additional 243,604 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Covetrus by 32.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,026,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,897,000 after purchasing an additional 737,910 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVET stock opened at $18.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.22 and a beta of 2.07. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $37.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

