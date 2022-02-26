CRDT (CRDT) Price Hits $0.0016

CRDT (CURRENCY:CRDT) traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. CRDT has a total market capitalization of $14,427.00 and $4.00 worth of CRDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CRDT has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One CRDT coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037263 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00110873 BTC.

CRDT Coin Profile

CRDT (CRDT) is a coin. CRDT’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,779,314 coins. The official website for CRDT is crdt.io . CRDT’s official Twitter account is @CRDTpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CRDT is https://reddit.com/r/CRDT

According to CryptoCompare, “CRDT™ is a system of finance that allows users to make transactions internationally, CRDTpay is coming soon with a complete banking solution. “

