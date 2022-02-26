Credits (CS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $46,806.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Credits has a market cap of $7.65 million and approximately $46,806.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for $0.0342 or 0.00000088 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Credits has traded down 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000142 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000025 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000197 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

