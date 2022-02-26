CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.91 Per Share

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages expect CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) to post earnings of ($1.91) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the lowest is ($2.18). CRISPR Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($1.51) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($7.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.76) to ($3.03). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($7.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.45) to ($3.21). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP traded up $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.73. 1,600,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,504,789. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $169.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,319,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,526,000 after buying an additional 1,029,955 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,316,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,736,000 after purchasing an additional 390,209 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,358,000 after purchasing an additional 142,244 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 974,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 771,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,495,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.