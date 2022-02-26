Critical Comparison: Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) and TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE)

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TrueCar and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TrueCar $278.68 million 1.15 $76.54 million $0.63 5.30 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 2.21 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

TrueCar has higher revenue and earnings than Grom Social Enterprises.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TrueCar and Grom Social Enterprises, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TrueCar 0 6 1 0 2.14 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

TrueCar presently has a consensus target price of $4.90, indicating a potential upside of 46.71%. Given TrueCar’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TrueCar is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares TrueCar and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TrueCar 26.21% -8.31% -6.98% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.2% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of TrueCar shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TrueCar beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

TrueCar Company Profile (Get Rating)

TrueCar, Inc. engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car. The company was founded by Thomas Taira, James Nguyen, Scott Painter, and Bernard Brenner in February 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

Grom Social Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

