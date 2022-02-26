Critical Review: Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) versus Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA)

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Rating) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akoya Biosciences $42.44 million 10.31 -$16.71 million N/A N/A Cytek BioSciences $127.95 million 13.85 N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Akoya Biosciences.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akoya Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Akoya Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $23.67, indicating a potential upside of 101.25%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $24.67, indicating a potential upside of 86.16%. Given Akoya Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Akoya Biosciences is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Profitability

This table compares Akoya Biosciences and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akoya Biosciences -59.91% -67.77% -21.00% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.6% of Akoya Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.6% of Cytek BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Akoya Biosciences on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Akoya Biosciences (Get Rating)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc., a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response. It provides two distinct solutions, the CODEX and Phenoptics platforms, to serve the diverse needs of researchers across discovery, translational, and clinical research. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

About Cytek BioSciences (Get Rating)

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

