Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $624.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) to report sales of $624.64 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Crocs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $617.40 million to $630.09 million. Crocs posted sales of $460.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.82 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crocs.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CROX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $138.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. Crocs has a twelve month low of $70.34 and a twelve month high of $183.88.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Crocs by 228.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Crocs in the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

