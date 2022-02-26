Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,564 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 10,697 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Crocs worth $20,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

CROX stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.34 and a 1-year high of $183.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas J. Treff purchased 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.44 per share, for a total transaction of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach purchased 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

