Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by TLW Wealth Management LLC

TLW Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,118 shares during the period. Crocs comprises approximately 11.0% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. TLW Wealth Management LLC owned 0.24% of Crocs worth $20,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crocs by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

In related news, Director Douglas J. Treff acquired 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.44 per share, with a total value of $740,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,955,737.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Smach acquired 12,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.35 per share, for a total transaction of $1,066,940.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

CROX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Crocs from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Crocs stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.34 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.