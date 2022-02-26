Crown (CRW) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $277.00

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. One Crown coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000070 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Crown has traded down 9.6% against the dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $787,390.27 and approximately $277.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Crown alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,633.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $310.21 or 0.00802971 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.13 or 0.00215186 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005594 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00026944 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 42.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 29,156,626 coins. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com . The official message board for Crown is medium.com/crownplatform . Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crown and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.