Crowny (CRWNY) Price Up 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last seven days, Crowny has traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Crowny has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $78,035.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowny coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00046109 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,778.62 or 0.07094269 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,135.75 or 0.99919811 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00045688 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00048896 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s total supply is 900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 297,647,246 coins. Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

