Crypto Sports (CSPN) Price Tops $0.0393 on Major Exchanges

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded up 35.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 26th. In the last week, Crypto Sports has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crypto Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0393 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $107,516.82 and approximately $338.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 25.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 71.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crypto Sports’ official website is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Crypto Sports Coin Trading

