CryptoTycoon Hits Market Capitalization of $935,634.27 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CURRENCY:CTT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. CryptoTycoon has a total market cap of $935,634.27 and $132,021.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One CryptoTycoon coin can currently be purchased for about $7.80 or 0.00019890 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037155 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00110697 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Profile

CryptoTycoon (CRYPTO:CTT) is a coin. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 902,191 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “Castweet goal is to create a platform that viewers prefer over other live-streaming competitors as their participation is both compensated and motivated. With this viewer-centric approach, viewers are motivated to not only view, but also engage, share, and shape the development of the platform. “

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

