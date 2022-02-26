Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 47,414 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) by 713.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,414 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,889,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,195,000 after acquiring an additional 337,620 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,435,000 after acquiring an additional 240,757 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 211,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 96,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of NYSE:STOR opened at $30.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $33.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. STORE Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

STORE Capital Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.