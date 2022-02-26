Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 42,813 The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,719,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of ODP as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ODP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,066,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,217,000 after buying an additional 46,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ODP by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,442,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 550,495 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of ODP by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,192,222 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,464,000 after buying an additional 211,698 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 579,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,290,000 after buying an additional 79,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ODP by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 480,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,080,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Colliers Securities started coverage on ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $44.41 on Friday. The ODP Co. has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $51.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.22. ODP had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. ODP’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ODP news, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP N. David Bleisch sold 3,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $150,814.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,270 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

