Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stock Position in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) by 157.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,503 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of RealReal worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of REAL. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,744,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,989,000 after buying an additional 1,189,318 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 185.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,383,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,345,000 after buying an additional 899,750 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 100.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,742,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,436,000 after buying an additional 873,379 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of RealReal by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,095,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,413,000 after buying an additional 735,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,530,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other RealReal news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $90,650.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $67,282.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,315 shares of company stock worth $1,811,281 over the last three months. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on RealReal from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RealReal from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on RealReal from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.88.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $8.43 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.81 and a twelve month high of $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.16.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.09. RealReal had a negative return on equity of 132.56% and a negative net margin of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $145.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

