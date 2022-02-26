Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 42,015 Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 310.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,015 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 6,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $252,454.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMC stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.27. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 25.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 19th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 11.76%.

Several analysts have weighed in on CMC shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

