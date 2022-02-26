Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 817 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 18,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,274,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 147,316 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 41,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 120,266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.86.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $128.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.41 and a 52 week high of $182.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

