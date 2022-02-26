Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys New Stake in N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 140,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.08% of N-able at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $151,000.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of N-able from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of N-able from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

NABL opened at $11.02 on Friday. N-able Inc has a one year low of $9.36 and a one year high of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $89.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.06 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

