Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys Shares of 337,189 Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 337,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,767,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.53% of Vertex Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vertex Energy by 6,770.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $137,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vertex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Vertex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

VTNR opened at $5.87 on Friday. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.86 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.53.

Vertex Energy, Inc engages in the recycle of industrial waste streams and off-specification commercial chemical products. The firm focuses on the recycle of used motor oil and other petroleum by-products. It operates through the following segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing and Recovery. The Black Oil segment collects and purchases used motor oil from third-party generators, established network of local and regional collectors and sells used motor oil to customers for use as a feedstock or replacement fuel for industrial burners.

