Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,012 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 248,074 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,065 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Franklin Resources by 20.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Franklin Resources by 11.3% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,370 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in Franklin Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 58,597 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Franklin Resources by 16.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 44.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEN opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.16. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $38.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 17.79% and a net margin of 22.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

BEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Franklin Resources from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

