Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 72,786 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $5,408,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,096,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $302,830,000 after purchasing an additional 139,554 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 36,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $137.90 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.62 and its 200 day moving average is $156.69. The company has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,806,973. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

