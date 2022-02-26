Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Renasant worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Renasant by 14.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Renasant by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,793,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,750,000 after buying an additional 42,864 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Renasant by 1.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 473,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,953,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Renasant by 137.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 6,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Renasant stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. Renasant Co. has a twelve month low of $32.06 and a twelve month high of $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.04.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renasant Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RNST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

