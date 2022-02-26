Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Position in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SkyWest worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of SkyWest by 20.0% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW stock opened at $28.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average is $42.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.85. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $61.15.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.60.

SkyWest Company Profile (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.