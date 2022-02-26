Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,582 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,367,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,635,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after purchasing an additional 50,548 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in Equinor ASA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 65,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQNR shares. StockNews.com cut Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on Equinor ASA from 245.00 to 300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.15.

EQNR stock opened at $31.27 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.67. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 19.70%.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, and Other.

