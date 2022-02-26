Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,684 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in R1 RCM by 81.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,241,189 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $71,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,158 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 255.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,405,495 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $31,258,000 after buying an additional 1,010,468 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,319,322 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $51,048,000 after buying an additional 857,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,080,338 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $90,747,000 after buying an additional 601,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in R1 RCM by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,997,284 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $44,419,000 after buying an additional 561,758 shares during the last quarter. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RCM shares. Cowen lowered their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

RCM stock opened at $27.21 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $28.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $398.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

