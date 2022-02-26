Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,321 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 6,614.3% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 470 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Digital by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Digital from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

In related news, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital stock opened at $52.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.54.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.17. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

