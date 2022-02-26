Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) by 392.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,697 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Alector worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 50.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 54.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Alector during the third quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alector by 129,842.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 9,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alector from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Alector from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.43.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALEC opened at $16.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -29.63, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21. Alector, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.74 and a 12 month high of $43.32.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.55). Alector had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 14.57%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alector, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

