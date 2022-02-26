Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) by 68.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,286 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 113,153 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMO. Amundi acquired a new position in Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth $21,064,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 407.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 748,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,617,000 after buying an additional 600,848 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 681.0% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 643,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after purchasing an additional 561,069 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 179.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,749,000 after purchasing an additional 501,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 24.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 756,096 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $23,862,000 after purchasing an additional 149,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.93.

IMO stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $21.74 and a 12 month high of $45.33. The company has a market capitalization of $29.73 billion, a PE ratio of 67.46, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.70.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Imperial Oil Limited will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.2673 dividend. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Rating) (TSE:IMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.