Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 5,953.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 25,109,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,357,575,000 after buying an additional 979,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,755,542 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,507,992,000 after purchasing an additional 169,097 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 162.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,183,982 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $836,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827,984 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 69.0% in the third quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $655,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,346,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,666,000 after purchasing an additional 115,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 138.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.39 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.53.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.87%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.93.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

