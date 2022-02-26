Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.74 Million Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 85,391 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 7,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $79.69 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on D. UBS Group raised Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.78.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

