Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.75 Million Position in Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,554 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.21% of Photronics worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,385,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,935,000 after acquiring an additional 123,787 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,249,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,717,000 after acquiring an additional 59,903 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,370,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,683,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,225,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,502,000 after acquiring an additional 36,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Photronics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on PLAB shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th.

PLAB opened at $18.77 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. Photronics had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 9,688 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $189,594.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 153,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,759,549. Company insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.