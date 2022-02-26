Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.77 Million Stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,075,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,023 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,064,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $113,091,000 after purchasing an additional 19,824 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 757,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,320,000 after purchasing an additional 118,620 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,603,000 after purchasing an additional 42,350 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 871.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,159,000 after purchasing an additional 350,880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

In other ExlService news, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.76, for a total transaction of $33,322.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

ExlService stock opened at $119.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.81 and a 12-month high of $146.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $127.68 and its 200 day moving average is $127.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.95.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $295.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.53 million. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. ExlService’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ExlService from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.25.

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

