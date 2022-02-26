Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.11% of Avaya worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Avaya by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Avaya by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avaya by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avaya during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $399,000.

Get Avaya alerts:

Shares of AVYA stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.23 and a 12 month high of $32.47.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.27). Avaya had a negative net margin of 2.55% and a positive return on equity of 59.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVYA. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Avaya from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. BWS Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.13.

In other news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $632,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $488,733.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,734 in the last 90 days. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avaya Company Profile (Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communication products, solutions and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud or as a hybrid solution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.