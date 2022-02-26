Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.82 Million Position in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Get Rating) by 473.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Barnes Group worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $596,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Barnes Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Barnes Group by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 782,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,674,000 after buying an additional 83,837 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Barnes Group by 79.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,289,000 after buying an additional 162,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

NYSE:B opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.45 and a 200-day moving average of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Barnes Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.46 and a twelve month high of $57.64.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $311.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.23 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.07%. Barnes Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 23rd. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barnes Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Barnes Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Barnes Group, Inc engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions, force and motion control, and the automation and engineered components business units.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.