Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.84 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,905 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of Patrick Industries worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 559.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,454 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 57,466 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $70.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $60.21 and a one year high of $98.83. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 2.18.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.64. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 15.26%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.63, for a total transaction of $856,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Patrick Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.