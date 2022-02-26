Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.85 Million Holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 18.1% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 360.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after acquiring an additional 39,896 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 60.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 173,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,129,000 after buying an additional 65,310 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of XPEL by 2.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of XPEL during the third quarter worth approximately $5,012,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of XPEL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

In other news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $950,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 310,800 shares of company stock valued at $20,292,830 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $70.43 on Friday. XPEL, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.60 and a 52 week high of $103.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 61.78 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.41.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

